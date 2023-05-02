Planet Nine continues growing fleet

Planet 9, an aircraft management and private charter company headquartered in Los Angeles, has added a Global Express N954JJ and a Global Express N121SA to its fleet.

This brings the total to 31 aircraft, with an additional GIV being added in the next month.

“Private aviation continues to soar for a multitude of reasons including the desire to travel in faster and easier ways,” said Matt Walter, co-founder of Planet Nine Private Air. “The explosive demand of the industry, coupled with Planet 9’s focus on a world-class guest experience has led us to year-over-year growth for both number of flights and aircraft. The addition of these two aircraft, and one more on the way, will aid in our ability to meet our guest’s needs and continue to provide global service.”

The ultra-long range Global Express N954JJ aircraft is designed to fly up to 12 hours at a time, making it the perfect solution for intercontinental journeys. The jet comfortably seats up to 14 passengers with bedding arrangements for six. Similarly, the Global Express N121SA is an ultra-long range aircraft designed to fly up to 12 hours with seating for 12 passengers and bedding arrangements for six.

Both the Global Express N121SA and the Global Express N954JJ include a max range of 5,830 nautical miles and a max speed of 590 mph. Each aircraft is serviced by two pilots and one in-flight representative.