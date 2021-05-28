Jet Aviation redelivers world’s first VVIP-outfitted BBJ 737 MAX 

Jet Aviation has redelivered the first-ever VVIP cabin interior completed on a BBJ 737-8 to an undisclosed customer.

The completion was designed, crafted and engineered entirely at Jet Aviation’s completions center in Basel. It is the company’s third redelivery this year.

The redelivery of the first BBJ MAX aircraft worldwide draws on the full extent of Jet Aviation’s completions capabilities. The interior design was created by Jet Aviation’s design studio, in collaboration with the customer.

“The brief was for a cozy, residential space in which one could relax and enjoy the ride,” said Grischa Schmidt, senior director design at Jet Aviation’s design studio. “The living area features a deep, inviting sofa, a seven-seat dining table for socializing and a well-equipped, functional kitchen to accommodate fine dining. Wooden detail, soft fabrics and indirect lighting all complement this residential and relaxing atmosphere.”

The interior was crafted and installed on-site in Basel, and includes details such as woven wooden paneling, full flat cocoon seats finished in 3D wood veneer and an integrated wine fridge in the living area.

“We are delighted to redeliver this exceptionally beautiful and detailed aircraft,” said Matthew Woollaston, Jet Aviation’s vice president completion sales. “As we strive towards creating the ultimate customer experience, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible in VVIP completions. This interior is a fine example of the intricacy and attention to detail of our teams here in Basel. As our first BBJ 737 MAX, this was an exciting opportunity to familiarize ourselves with the next generation of this aircraft, and we look forward to applying that knowledge to future MAX projects.”

“We want to congratulate Jet Aviation on this great milestone,” said James Detwiler, president of Boeing Business Jets. “The BBJ 737-8, with its ultra-long-range and ample cabin space, and Jet Aviation’s top-quality design and craftsmanship create a perfect combination. This new BBJ is built to meet expectations of VIP customers to travel non-stop and in ultimate comfort to their destinations worldwide.”