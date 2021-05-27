Wape Jets expands fleet in Prague

Wape Jets, a Czech private aviation company, has added a Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 private jet from the American manufacturer Textron Aviation to its fleet at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague.

This latest addition to the light jet category can accommodate up to 8 passengers, who will be flown directly from Prague to distant countries such as Portugal and Turkey.

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 has a range of 4 010 km, speed of 835 km/h and the large luggage compartment with a capacity of up to 472 kilograms.

“I am very pleased that Textron Aviation has once again chosen Wape Jets as its partner, and we were able to present another of the private aircraft in the Czech Republic that our clients will appreciate. I believe that this type will be used a lot by clients, with regard to its operating costs, cabin size and especially the range,” says Zuzana Petakova, founder of Wape Jets.