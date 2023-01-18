Jet Aviation supplies SAF for World Economic Forum

The team provide services from parking to hangarage, interior cleaning and disinfection, and aircraft washing, to maintenance coordination, de-icing, and fueling.

This year, Jet Aviation offered customers Sustainable Aviation Fuel via the Book & Claim program.

Book-and-Claim reduces carbon emissions and increases demand for SAF, incentivizing more production. SAF can reduce aviation lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 80% over legacy fuels.

“We are committed to providing sustainable choices for our customers,” said Jet Aviation president, David Paddock. “We also recognize that achieving a more sustainable future is not just about the services we provide, but how we provide them and how we do business in the communities in which we operate. Book & Claim allows anyone traveling to and from Davos to support sustainability and grow the market for sustainable aviation fuels.”