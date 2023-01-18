Jet Aviation supplies SAF for World Economic Forum

Every year, Jet Aviation’s Zurich FBO welcomes thousands of customers traveling to Davos.
The team provide services from parking to hangarage, interior cleaning and disinfection, and aircraft washing, to maintenance coordination, de-icing, and fueling.
This year, Jet Aviation offered customers Sustainable Aviation Fuel via the Book & Claim program.
Book-and-Claim reduces carbon emissions and increases demand for SAF, incentivizing more production. SAF can reduce aviation lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 80% over legacy fuels.
“We are committed to providing sustainable choices for our customers,” said Jet Aviation president, David Paddock. “We also recognize that achieving a more sustainable future is not just about the services we provide, but how we provide them and how we do business in the communities in which we operate. Book & Claim allows anyone traveling to and from Davos to support sustainability and grow the market for sustainable aviation fuels.”
“Purchasing SAF provides travelers with a way to directly invest in eliminating aviation lifecycle emissions. Clean Skies for Tomorrow is excited about the progress made on SAF in recent years, and about the purchase options that exist for both business aviation customers and those traveling on commercial airlines. Our hope is that in the future, flying on SAF becomes the norm.”