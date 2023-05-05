Jet East expands network with dedicated mobile structure team

Jet East, a leading provider of aviation maintenance services, has launched a new structures response team.

The team offers a comprehensive range of mobile repair services that can be completed at any location. With a team of highly trained and experienced structural technicians, Jet East can provide the highest quality maintenance and repairs for aircraft of any size. The new service further expands Jet East’s existing range of full-service capabilities, which includes a 24/7 AOG maintenance team of 115 technicians offering nationwide coverage with around-the-clock dispatch.

The structures response technicians have a proven record of expertise in sheet metal and composite repairs, ensuring that any problem can be resolved. Whether customers require on-site repairs, or their aircraft needs to be brought to one of Jet East’s facilities in Florida, North Carolina, or Texas, the company is dedicated to ensuring that aircraft are returned to service with a sense of urgency that is customary during an AOG type event.

The services offered through the structures response team are designed to provide maximum customer convenience during the most inconvenient circumstances. This could be a bird strike, lightning strike, or hangar incident. Jet East’s structures response team understands the impact of downtime and is ready to assist by providing clear options and timelines. The team can be deployed in less than 24 hours and is readily prepared with tooling that is packed for immediate dispatch. The Structures Response Team can also provide services beyond structures repairs, including non-destructive testing (NDT) and paint services.

In addition to its structures technicians, Jet East’s engineering team is available to assist with repairs that exceed limits within the manual, fly-on requests or special flight requests. Jet East’s engineers work closely with the structures technicians to ensure that the data provided is not only seamless from a regulation standpoint, but understandable and practical for the end user. Combining these two functions allows Jet East’s technicians to receive immediate feedback about potential repair options while onsite. This function also leverages repair options by ensuring that parts which are not readily available can be quickly repaired or fabricated.

“We understand that our customers rely on their aircraft to conduct their business, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Shawn George, chief operating officer of MRO services.

“Jet East is proud to offer comprehensive repair services with the ability to support the entire repair after initial assessment. This includes working with engineering, NDT, repair, and paint. The advantage of the Jet East structures response team is that we do not specialize in just one discipline, but able to support all aspects of the required repair.”