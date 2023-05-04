The first ACJ TwoTwenty cabin has been delivered

Comlux, a leader in business aviation, transaction, and completion services, has delivered the world’s first ACJ TwoTwenty with a brand new cabin certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to FIVE Hotels and Resorts.

The VIP cabin was completed in 14 months obtaining a full EASA certification. The aircraft operated by Comlux is now available for charter while based in Dubai, UAE.

“Today is a special day,” said Richard Garona, executive chairman and CEO of Comlux. “First of all, I want to thank our client, FIVE for their trust. I also wish to thank the Comlux and Airbus teams who worked so diligently to bring this magnificent space to life. This is the first of many amazing ACJ TwoTwenty cabins we will develop.”

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a jet equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines and a cabin that has been engineered and designed to be the first of its kind. The spacious cabin boasts all the conveniences of modern luxury living, but in the sky.

“This aircraft is a spectacular new chapter for FIVE,” said Aloki Batra, CEO, FIVE Hospitality. “A world-famous frontrunner in entertainment driven hospitality, FIVE now expands its’ award-winning portfolio to include a FIVE-styled experience that extends the unique and matchless ‘Vibe at FIVE’ from our hotels on–ground to a luxe immersive experience amongst the clouds.

“We will now be able to offer a flawless and bespoke experience by establishing the next level in private aviation. Fly FIVE is FIVE Hotel and Resort’s newest home in the skies – and we are excited to welcome our guests on board.”

“With its stunning design, spacious two times larger cabin than a typical business jet and technology including unparalleled on-board connectivity, the ACJ TwoTwenty sets a new standard in long-haul business travel. We are immensely proud to see this game-changing aircraft complete, offering unbeatable operational efficiency, and unmatched comfort. I have no doubt that it will be embraced by its users and raise the bar in the business jet market,” said Benoit Defforge, ACJ president.