JetAviva and Gold Aviation join forces

jetAVIVA, a worldwide leader in turbine aircraft sales and acquisitions, announces partnership with Fort Lauderdale-based charter management company, Gold Aviation Services.

“With over 40 years of combined experience, both jetAVIVA and Gold Aviation bring unparalleled dedication to customer service,” said Ryan Scott, jetAVIVA company president. “The synergies and vertical potentials between our two companies made this a natural partnership. We are excited to extend our services to the Gold Aviation family.”

Gold Aviation specializes in full-service private aircraft management, charter, sales and maintenance; serving clients in South Florida since 1995. Gold’s operations in the light and midsize jet space combined with jetAVIVA’s demonstrated leadership of transactions in those markets presented a direct opportunity for the two firms to join forces.

jetAVIVA will provide acquisition and brokerage services for Gold Aviation and their clients.

“The pre-owned business aircraft industry continues to see unprecedented low levels of inventory coupled with growing demand,” said Scott. “Through this partnership, we are able to present comprehensive business aircraft solutions to our clients when they are perhaps needed now more than ever.”

“We pride ourselves on providing the highest levels of service and professionalism,” said Leonard Goldberg, Gold Aviation founder and CEO. “Our partnership with jetAVIVA allows us to expand our service offering to our clients while upholding these high standards.”