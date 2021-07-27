Richmond Executive Aviation opens new facility

Richmond Executive Aviation (REA) has opened its new US$2.5-million-dollar facility at Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport (KFCI).

The new facility includes an 800-square-foot FBO terminal, 1,700-square-feet of office space and 20,000-square-feet of hangar space able to accommodate aircraft up to a Gulfstream G450.

The luxe FBO facility is complete with all the amenities required of discerning travelers and aviation enthusiasts, including a meeting space with seating for 15 and full AV, a pilot lounge, a pilot planning area, flight training classrooms, a concession bar, Wi-Fi and charging stations, and a well-appointed lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ramp and into the hangar.

As a full-service FBO, REA offers business aviation traffic expert fueling and ground handling services, executive concierge services, plane-side ground transportation (including car services and rental cars), in-flight catering, cabin restocking, complimentary refreshments, maintenance, charter, aircraft management, aircraft sales, aircraft and auto detailing, and flight training.

With a 5,500-foot runway, REA is on standby to welcome all aviators to its new home for streamlined access to Richmond, Virginia — just 21 minutes to downtown.

“Our company is professional, modern, and comfortable,” said Mark Hackett, CEO of REA. “Couple that with attention to detail, an emphasis in customer appreciation, and service beyond excellence … you then no longer have competition, but rather a benchmark to which others strive to match.”