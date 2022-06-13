Jetex announces first FBO in London

Jetex has made London the brand’s 35th international FBO location.

Jetex entered in an agreement with Avia Solutions Group to operate the FBO at Hangar 510 at Biggin Hill Airport (EGKB/BQH).

The airport typically connects flights to more than 750 destinations across over 70 countries, with over 90% of destinations being in Europe and 5% long haul.

Jetex London is located just 12 miles from Canary Wharf and 15 miles from Central London, with helicopter transfers taking passengers to and from the heart of the British capital in just six minutes, with limousine transfers taking less than 50 minutes.

The airport runway (1,806 meters) allows most aircraft to operate without payload or range restrictions, including non-stop transatlantic flights.

“We are pleased with our arrival in London. Jetex already has a strong presence in Continental Europe with a flagship private jet terminal at Paris Le Bourget, and the new flagship Jetex London is a natural evolution of our operations. Jetex passengers will enjoy a seamless travel experience complemented by the greatest levels of luxury hospitality, unseen before in the market,” said Adel Mardini, founder & CEO of Jetex.

Jetex London will offer a suite of flagship services for passengers and crews traveling through the airport. The on-site U.K. Border Force and customs control will ensure that passengers and crew enjoy an efficient ground experience, while Jetex will also offer assistance with ground transport, hotel accommodation, catering, concierge services and much more.

”We are very delighted to welcome this new partnership with Jetex, one of the top names in executive aviation, and are looking forward to operating in Biggin Hill together. The airport is already one of the key points for Avia Solutions Group, as our subsidiary JETMS Completions is successfully running aircraft interior and exterior completions there. Thus, the partnership is opening even more opportunities for further business expansion as well as collaboration on future projects. We see great things ahead,” said Vygaudas Ušackas, member of the board of directors at Avia Solutions Group.

“Jetex is a globally admired brand and we are proud to have the company join our ecosystem of aviation businesses here at London Biggin Hill Airport. We know Jetex will provide an excellent continuity of service and we are looking forward to seeing them thrive,” said Robert Walters, commercial director, London Biggin Hill Airport.

With natural materials, soft lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows, Jetex London is designed to feel like a warm, contemporary space. The 1,900 sq.m. private terminal will include several lounges designed with passenger privacy in mind, a cigar lounge, retail and entertainment areas, fully-equipped boardrooms, shower suites and much more. Crews will appreciate a full range of on-site recreational and flight support facilities.

Jetex London marks the company’s first entry into the United Kingdom as it looks forward to growing its operations in the market.