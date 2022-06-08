Six large cabin jets join Clay Lacy charter fleet

Clay Lacy Aviation continues to expand its private jet charter fleet in three key markets to meet an unprecedented demand for private aviation services.

The company has received certification for six Wi-Fi-equipped aircraft to enter service, bolstering capabilities in the New York, San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles markets.

The aircraft, which entered service in the first two quarters of 2022, serve a variety of missions and private travel needs. They include a Bombardier Global 5000, two Embraer Legacy 600s, a Falcon 900EX EASy, a Gulfstream G550 and Gulfstream G650ER.

“With additional aircraft to choose from, Clay Lacy is supplying greater charter availability to meet the private travel needs of its customers,” said Elizabeth Nagy, VP owner and charter services. “Whether people need to travel across the country or overseas, they will have more options to experience Clay Lacy’s legendary charter jet service, with the personal touches and professionalism for which our flight teams are renowned.”

Located in the Northeastern U.S., the Dassault Falcon 900EX EASy seats 14 passengers, with beds for four, to provide customers with premium inflight experience in an ultra-quiet environment with a thermal-acoustic insulation system. The Bombardier Global 5000 is an ultra-long range jet, which also seats 13 and sleeps six. It has a three-zone cabin perfect for business or leisure trips, with a forward double-club for meetings, a center cabin zone with a four-seat dining table, and an aft-cabin with divan and club.

The Gulfstream G650ER operates in Silicon Valley at San Jose International Airport (KSJC) for domestic and international charter destinations. The most spacious cabin in its class, the G650ER seats 16 passengers and flies up to 7,500 nm at close to the speed of sound. A sophisticated interior and a wide range of electronic entertainment and communication options serve the charter customers.

Three aircraft enter service for the Southern California market. Two Embraer Legacy 600s, each seating up to 13 people and sleeping six. They have a range of 3,090 nm and come equipped with a full-sized galley. The Gulfstream G550 provides ultra-long range capabilities, seating for up to 16 passengers, who are connected to homes and offices with high-speed Wi-Fi communications.