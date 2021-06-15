LNS Alliance Aviation opens new facility

LNS Alliance Aviation, the sole full-service FBO at Lancaster Airport in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has announced the opening of its new facility with a week-long celebration beginning June 21.

The new 6,700 square-foot, two-storey facility features a bright, natural aesthetic finished with mid-century modern inspired fixtures.

The FBO amenities include a large conference room with seating for 12; a passenger lounge featuring a wall of windows overlooking the ramp; access to free coffee, hot chocolate and teas; a prep kitchen complete with a commercial coffee pot, catering refrigerator and dishwasher; an expansive pilot lounge and games room; two pilot snooze rooms with lounge chairs; a shower; a flight planning office complete with computers and a printer; a courtesy car and several office spaces.

The unique week-long setup allows the FBO to welcome as many guests as possible to its grand opening celebration while maintaining a safe, healthy, comfortable environment for all who wish to visit.

In addition to its new facility, the FBO also offers hangar space on an as-needed basis, as well as easy access to a restaurant and rental cars right outside the FBO’s door. As a full-service FBO, LNS Alliance Aviation provides reliable aircraft services, including aviation fuel, aircraft parking, GPU and preheating, de-icing and lav service, and concierge services for rental cars, cabs, limos and hotel arrangements.

Located in the heart of Lancaster County, LNS Alliance Aviation’s helpful and friendly staff, new facility and abundant amenities welcome pilots, planes and passengers to the airport for prolonged stays and quick turns alike.

“It has been our pleasure to serve general and business aviation traffic at the Lancaster Airport since 2008,” said Mary Forney, general manager of LNS Alliance Aviation. “To now welcome traffic to our brand new facility is beyond words. We’re excited to offer the level of amenities only matched by our level of service to provide an exceptional gateway to the Lancaster community.”

As an Avfuel-branded FBO, LNS Alliance Aviation provides customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. In addition to contract fuel, customers will benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at LNS Alliance Aviation with the ability to put everything, including fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase, on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.