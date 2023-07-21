London City Airport’s Private Jet Centre recognised for excellence in business aviation handling

London City Airport’s Private Jet Centre (PJC), a leading provider of business aviation handling services, and the closest in proximity to central London, has achieved Stage 2 accreditation in the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling, demonstrating its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in business aviation operations.

By attaining Stage 2 accreditation, London City’s PJC showcases its commitment to sustaining the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and professionalism, providing clients with exceptional service.

To achieve accreditation, the PJC has implemented a robust safety management system, adhered to stringent operational protocols, and successfully completed a series of audits conducted by independent third-party assessors.

Chris Clayton, commercial manager at London City Airport’s Private Jet Centre said, “We are ecstatic to achieve Stage 2 accreditation in the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling accreditation, a testament to our team’s commitment to safety and operational excellence.

“Our customers can continue to have full confidence in the safety and efficiency of their aircraft, knowing that we have undergone rigorous assessments, with our FBO adhering to internationally recognised practices.”