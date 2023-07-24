New Praetor 600 joins the Centreline charter fleet

Centreline, part of the full-service business aviation company Pula Aviation Services, has added a factory new super mid-size Embraer Praetor 600 to its charter fleet.

The aircraft is based in London Luton Airport at Signature Flight Support’s FBO and is available for immediate charter.

The new Praetor 600 is based on the Legacy 500 but has a higher fuel capacity and more powerful engines. With 4,018 nmi of range making trips such as London to New York, São Paulo to Miami, or Dubai to London all possible without stopping.

The aircraft features a six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin, and a vacuum service lavatory. The aircraft can seat up to nine passengers with comfortable leather recliners and a sofa.

“Centreline has a lot of experience flying Embraer executive jets, especially the Legacy 500. We are very excited to be able to offer the new Praetor to our customers,” said Gus Paterson, COO of Centreline.

Centreline’s fleet comprises of Beechcraft King Air 200s, Embraer Phenom 300s, Legacy 500s, Praetor 600s, Dassault Falcon 900LXs and a Falcon 8X based across the UK and Guernsey.