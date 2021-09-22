Luxaviation joins forces with Shell Aviation

Luxaviation Group, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide has announce the signature of a strategic collaboration with Shell Aviation, a leading global supplier of aviation fuels and lubricants.

Luxaviation and Shell, beyond their existing respective FBO and fuel supply networks, will join forces for an expansion plan, co-investing in adding new FBO locations.

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group said, “For more than a decade, Luxaviation Group has implemented multiple initiatives to reduce the impact our business activities have on the environment, creating added value for our customers, employees and investors. The strategic alliance with Shell Aviation is the mere start of a game changing cooperation of two players in the industry nurturing a common ambition for a future sustainable aviation industry. Our teams are looking forward to summon our respective strengths for the benefit of our customers.”

“By bringing together Luxaviation’s extensive FBO network with our global expertise in fuel supply and airport operations, we are confident this agreement will provide genuine value to our customers,” said Anna Mascolo, President, Shell Aviation. “As well as providing a secure supply of fuel, we’re looking forward to working closely with the Luxaviation team as they look to expand and enhance the high levels of service that customers have come to expect from their FBO locations.”

The strategic collaboration aims at laying the foundations for a long-term cooperation of two leading players of the aviation industry with the ambition to progress and transform traditional business into world-wide dynamically developing operations and product portfolios.