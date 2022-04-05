Luxaviation welcomes UK’s first Global 6500 to fleet

Luxaviation is expanding its UK fleet with a new Bombardier Global 6500, and its French fleet with an Embraer Legacy 500.

The Global 6500 (G-IFMI) will be the first of its kind to be based in the UK and will operate from Farnborough Airport.

Available for charter, the aircraft has capacity for up to 13 passengers and can fly at speeds of 0.9 Mach. It has a maximum range of 6,600 nautical miles (12,223km).

George Galanopoulos, Luxaviation UK’s chief executive officer and head of charter sales, Europe, for the Luxaviation Group said, “Since last summer, passenger numbers have continued to increase. Many countries are also removing restrictions such as PCR testing – our sales team are finally able to talk to clients about longer-haul holidays and more business trips.

“We’re really excited to have the first Global 6500 in the UK, it’s a very popular aircraft due to its superior levels of performance, flexibility and comfort. It also benefits from the latest technology, allowing our clients to be connected and entertained, as well as experiencing uncompromised comfort from the new innovative seating. Its extensive range means we will be able to fly our clients to long-haul destinations without the need to refuel, so they get to spend even longer in-destination.”

Also joining Luxaviation global charter fleet is a Legacy 500 (9H-LPZ). It is suitable for up to eight passengers and has a maximum range of 3,125 nautical miles (5,790km). The aircraft will be based in Cannes, France and is available for charter now.