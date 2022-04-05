Volare Aviation opens dedicated helicopter facility at London Oxford Airport

Volare Aviation, a private aviation company that delivers aircraft sales, charter, aircraft management, engineering and refurbishment under one roof, has formally opened a dedicated helicopter maintenance, management and refurbishment facility in Hangar 14, Bay 2, at its London Oxford Airport home.

Up to 12 twin-engined executive helicopters can be worked on simultaneously in the 16,000 sq ft space. The business offers expertise in interior and exterior work on pre-owned Leonardo, Airbus and Sikorsky models.

“Opening this new helicopter facility enables us to deliver one of the most comprehensive services on the market to helicopter owners,” said Volare Aviation founder and chairman Dustin Dryden. “From this fully accredited facility, with international approvals including EASA, UK and US FAA, we have the ability to purchase, refurbish, manage and maintain owners’ helicopters all under one roof – from one location.

“It’s also a pleasure to continue our long-term partnership with London Oxford Airport, now in our ninth year, as we expand our facilities hand in hand with the airport’s growth and this pent-up demand for on demand, private aviation,” he said.

A significant part of London Oxford Airport’s ongoing strategic plan, in addition to investment in new hangarage, was the addition last year of seven new ICAO/EASA/CAA-compliant helipads.

“These have facilitated safer interaction with fixed wing operations at the airport where interlining between jets and helicopters often takes place, in particular to undertake 22-minute shuttle runs to and from The London Heliport, co-owned and operated with London Oxford Airport,” said James Dillion-Godfray, head of business development at Oxford Airport. “Clients can also benefit from mitigated handling fees if they fly into the airport on a business jet and then take the London Heliport shuttle.”

Volare Aviation secured its helicopter Air Operator’s Certificate from the UK Civil Aviation Authority in September 2020. In 2021, Volare acquired six Leonardo AW109E 7-seat helicopters from Babcock International. The AW109s were flown/or transported by road, to Volare’s Oxford HQ.

The business was further strengthened last year with the addition of Nick Isbister, formerly with Air Charter Service, as director of sales.

“We have seen a significant uptick in interest for helicopters since the pandemic – both for charter and acquisition among HNWI’s, mirroring the trend in business jets,” said Nick Isbister. “Newcomers have turned to private aviation to transport their families, friends and colleagues efficiently and safely in a Covid-secure environment, whilst saving time and traveling in absolute comfort.”