Milano Linate Prime expands Bombardier authorized service facility

Following the positive results of 2021, SEA Prime, a company of the SEA Group which, with the Milano Prime brand, is a leading business aviation airport manager in Italy and in Europe, has begun construction of a 4,700 sqm a hangar at Linate.

“The new hangar, designed for Sirio, our long-standing customer and part of the Directional Aviation Group

since 2018, enhances and consolidates the Bombardier Authorized Service Facility, a key milestone in the expansion of Milano Prime’s services,” said Chiara Dorigotti, CEO of SEA Prime.

Additional hangars dedicated to business jets at Milano Linate Prime are foreseen in Linate’s master plan.

“We are delighted that, 20 years after Sirio SpA leased the first hangar at Milano Prime Linate, we can now look forward to the next chapter with this new hangar. Following a 15% increase of maintenance manhours in 2021, our new hangar will allow our maintenance organization to expand its capabilities and continue its

growth,” said Tom Engelhard, CEO of Sirio SpA.

Looking ahead, Milano Linate Prime could host one of the very first vertiports developed by SEA Group as part of the Advanced Urban Air Mobility project also in view of Milano Cortina 2026 winter Olympics.