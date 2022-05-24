Prime Trip support and Wexjet announce strategic alliance

Prime Trip Support and Wexjet Aviation have announced the creation of a strategic alliance

to provide increased support for clients flying globally.

The partnership makes Wexjet the preferred ground handling company for Prime Trip Support’s clients throughout Portugal and the Azores, while Prime Trip Support will exclusively support Wexjet’s fleet of managed aircraft with their international trip support and global logistics needs.

The alliance will provide Prime Trip Support clients with several ground handling, fuel, catering, and flight

services throughout Portugal and the Azores and clients will have the advantage of receiving personalized and tailored services, including, but not limited to, short notice arrangements for diverting flights or emergency landings.

Wexjet clients flying outside of Portuguese territories will rely on the global trip planning and fuel

experience of Prime Trip Support.

“Due to its unique strategic position, countless operators choose to stop in the Azores when making transAtlantic journeys. These companies rely on the fast, reliable, and safe services provided by Wexjet and for all their tech stop needs,” said Ammar Alhussari, founder and CEO of Prime Trip Support. “We are delighted to partner with a company who can service our customers with the level of support they demand while flying through Portugal and these island territories.”

“We celebrate this partnership with Prime Trip Support as it expands our network of connections around the world,” said Ricardo Cabral, CEO of Wexjet Aviation. “We look forward to serving all those who cross the

Atlantic and require quality ground handling services around the clock.”

The two companies plan on expanding this relationship to include more strategic endeavors in the near future.