Modern Aviation completes development project at Boeing Field-King County International Airport

Modern Aviation has completed its US$25 million, two-phase development project and FBO renovation at Boeing Field/King County International Airport in Seattle, Washington.

In 2020, Modern Aviation started the two-phase development project. Phase one involved building a 40,000 square foot hangar and phase two included a 24,500 square foot hangar with a 7,500 square foot office building. In 2021, Modern Aviation started a full renovation project of its FBO terminal, which was recently completed.

“These new and renovated facilities are a true reflection of the Modern Aviation name as we serve the current and future needs of the aviation community,” said Eric Schneider, general manager of Modern Aviation, BFI.

In addition to the newly constructed hangars, Schneider said the Modern Aviation’s FBO terminal now provides expanded meeting space, the latest web conferencing capabilities, a new pilot’s lounge, and other amenities.

Expanded ramp operations allow the FBO to excel in meeting the needs of current customers, including private aircraft owners, corporations, charters, medical flights, U.S. military (including the Blue Angels), Presidential visits, and professional and college sports teams, to name a few.

New security and access technologies have been incorporated into the completed project.

“We are excited to support all segments of aviation at Boeing Field/King County International Airport. Our recent development of new hangar and office space and our newly renovated FBO allow us to continue supporting the growth in aviation within the region,” said Modern Aviation president and CEO, Mark Carmen.

Sustainability features were integrated into all facilities with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) features. Examples include use of special materials to greatly reduce heat island effects on hangar roofs, LED lighting, extensive water-saving measures, use of compostable materials and recycling, and drought resistant landscape elements.

SeaCon LLC of Issaquah, WA was the project’s general contractor, BA Group of Centennial, CO was the project manager and Rice Fergus Miller of Bremerton, WA was the interior designer.