Oriens Aviation joins Cirrus Aircraft’s network of authorised service centres

Oriens Aviation is now able to offer third party maintenance and repair overhaul (MRO) work on the Cirrus SR family of single-engined piston aircraft.

It is expanding its presence at its London Biggin Hill Airport HQ to accommodate the type, which has become increasingly popular in Europe with first time owners.

At AERO Friedrichshafen, Germany in April, Cirrus highlighted nearly 40% of buyers of the SR2X series in 2021 were new to aviation and 25% of SR orders were outside the US, prompting the manufacturer to open a regional operations office in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Oriens Aviation offers a South East London MRO location, complementing existing UK providers in Guernsey, Gloucestershire and Leeds.

A number of Oriens engineers completed their factory training on the SR in readiness to support the SR2X. Oriens’ general manager for Maintenance, Stuart Locke, will oversee technicians and engineers on the type, as well as committing further investment to equipment and tooling. The business is currently recruiting additional B1/B2 engineers.

“We are delighted to become a Cirrus SR2X Partner,” said Locke. “The Cirrus is a fantastic aircraft and a great brand in personal aviation, testament to its excellent sales performance. We look forward to working with the team in Europe, supporting UK and European owners.”

Robert Walters, commercial director at London Biggin Hill Airport said: “Oriens Aviation is seeing fantastic growth here at London Biggin Hill and we are thrilled the company is now a Cirrus SR2X Partner. Additionally, with the exclusive distribution of Pilatus and Tecnam, Oriens Aviation plays an important role here at the Airport and is a vital part of our business aviation ecosystem.”