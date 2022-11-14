ExecuJet breaks ground on MRO facility in Malaysia

Dassault Aviation subsidiary ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has begun the construction of a new purpose-built MRO at Subang Airport in Malaysia.

ExecuJet has a facility at Subang Airport, but will be relocating to the larger, purpose-built facility in Q4 2023 when construction is completed.

The new facility will have a gross floor area of approximately 149,500ft² including corporate offices, customer areas and back shops that further expand ExecuJet’s MRO capabilities. The hangar will be able to accommodate 10 to 15 business jets of various sizes simultaneously, plus there will be a large, dedicated apron area for use.

ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has appointed a team of experienced consultants to design the facility. “These consultants are well-known in the market, especially in Southeast Asia, and have been involved in the construction of aviation MRO facilities in Malaysia and the wider region,” said Ivan Lim, regional VP Asia for ExecuJet MRO Services. “You need to have a team with experience and knowledge of aircraft MRO hangar operations, so they can advise on how the facility’s design can complement the needs of your MRO operation with the aim to maximise operational efficiency. This is why it’s so important to have a project team who is familiar with the work processes and needs of our industry.”

Lim said a key objective behind the design of the MRO facility was to maximise hangar space as well as to have environmentally friendly features as part of the group’s ongoing corporate social responsibility commitment. These include making use of natural sunlight as much as possible, with energy-efficient LED lights inside. The facility will be partly powered by an 85kW rooftop solar system and there will be water tanks for harvesting rainwater.

The design of the hangar has also been future-proofed. For example, the reinforced concrete floor can accommodate the weight of business aircraft substantially heavier than those available today. Lim said the hangar can easily accommodate the largest business jets in development, such as the Dassault Falcon 10X, which is due to enter into service in 2025.

Lim said it was important for ExecuJet to build its own purpose-built MRO facility, because the company is committed to its clients on a long-term basis, with Malaysia being its centre for MRO activities in the region.

ExecuJet MRO Services serves Dassault, Bombardier and Gulfstream operators from across the Asia region and is certified by the CAA of Malaysia, US FAA, EASA and many other international airworthiness authorities. It can dispatch mobile repair teams quickly around the region, when needed, including to growing markets such as Vietnam.