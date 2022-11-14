Oriens Aviation expands into operations after certificate award

Oriens Aviation, the authorized sales and service center for Pilatus Aircraft in the British Isles, is expanding its service portfolio with a newly granted Air Operator’s Certificate from the UK Civil Aviation Authority for the PC-12 aircraft family.

The company’s new subsidiary, Oriens Flight Operations, has already signed two PC-12NGXs under the business’ AOC as of January 2023, based at London Biggin Hill and Manchester Airports.

Oriens Flight Operations business is led by Glen Smith as Accountable Manager. Glen’s 25 years’ experience in business aviation has included senior accountable positions within AOC operations, including accountable manager, ground operations manager and continuing airworthiness manager. He has worked with multiple UK charter operators managing entry-level up to long-range executive jet aircraft.

“The award of an AOC and establishment of this Flight Operations department is a significant investment in our seven-year history supporting Pilatus,” said Oriens Aviation founder and CEO Edwin Brenninkmeyer. “The decision was taken in response to demand, talking with customers we support for MRO and technical services, and new prospects looking for a comprehensive ownership experience, as the popularity of the PC-12 widens in Europe, including first time business aviation owners and users.”

Oriens introduces EOS360 Enhanced Ownership Support

Oriens is further bolstering its customer offering with the introduction of an innovative EOS360 Enhanced Ownership Support programme, building on its expertise as a Pilatus Authorised Centre. EOS360 delivers cost saving benefits to owners, having their aircraft operated and maintained under a single, streamlined process.

Oriens’ EOS360 covers three levels of support tailored to owners’ specific requirements, seamlessly blending every aspect of ownership to ensure total peace of mind.

EOS360’s most comprehensive Platinum membership is the ultimate all-in service, providing unique levels of Pilatus technical and operational expertise, unrivalled in the UK, transforming aircraft ownership into one simple solution.

Oriens’ new AOC customers at London Biggin Hill and Manchester Airports have chosen the EOS360 Platinum option. Additional customers have signed up for the EOS360 Premier membership. Further innovative concepts within Oriens’ planned expansion include the development of enhanced crew training focussed on the key strengths and flexibility of the Pilatus PC-12, along with a carbon offsetting program.

“Our new AOC Operation, bolstered with the EOS360 Ownership Support package, enables us to deliver high-quality support to a previously underserved market,” commented Oriens Aviation Flight Operations Accountable Manager Glen Smith. “We have a team of the highest pedigree within this area of the industry, demonstrating an enviable level of single-engine turboprop expertise to operate PC-12’s in the UK, both under Part-CAT and Part-NCO.”