NetJets celebrates milestone delivery of 100th aircraft

NetJets has announced the delivery of the 100th aircraft to its European fleet as part of a €2.2B investment globally.

In celebration of this landmark achievement, NetJets are marking the occasion with a special celebration in Cascais, Portugal, with guest speakers, noteworthy guests and a water salute – a long-standing aviation tradition to welcome the aircraft into the NetJets fleet.

Christian Luwisch, executive director, NetJets Europe said, “I am thrilled to be celebrating the further expansion of our European fleet with this latest aircraft delivery. NetJets is proud of its unwavering commitment to safety, service, and unmatched global access. This landmark achievement is a testament to all at NetJets continuing to deliver exceptional service and access to our owners.”

The Cessna Citation Latitude is a midsize jet designed with comfort and agility in mind – the perfect aircraft for business or pleasure. The Latitude has onboard technology, such as Inmarsat’s Swift Broadband, a satellite-based Wi-Fi system accessible across the globe as well as a NetJets In-Flight Entertainment System manufactured by GoGo and customised by NetJets.