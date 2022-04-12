Titan Aviation Fuels acquires European-based aviation fuel reseller

Titan Aviation Fuels, one of the largest suppliers of aviation fuel products in the United States for the past 45 years, has announced the acquisition of Akryl, an aviation fuel reseller with a world-wide digital fuel procurement platform based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Titan Aviation Fuels will use the Akryl acquisition to expand its aviation fuel supply footprint to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The addition will allow the expansion of the Titan Contract Fuel Program to U.S. and Canadian based customers traveling abroad.

Akryl is an aviation fuel reseller with an on-line digital fuel procurement platform that allows flight departments to view fuel pricing in real time and make fuel purchases world-wide. This program can be integrated with a customer’s operations software to enable a uniquely streamlined and efficient way to manage their fueling operations.

With more than 25 years of experience in aviation fuel related services, Akryl was founded by Daniel Coetzer and Valerie Bouthiaux-Coetzer. Under their guidance, the company has developed technologies that combine pricing transparency, tax expertise and 24/7 service to simplify international fueling processes for corporate, rotorcraft and military operators.

“We are very excited about the Akryl acquisition,” said Titan Aviation Fuels president, Robbie Stallings. “Not only does this integration give our Contract Fuel Program an international footprint for our North American based customers, but also provides access to Titan programs for European based customers traveling to North America, and as a result, drives international traffic to our extensive Titan branded FBO network,” he said.

Daniel Coetzer, Akryl founder said, “We are pleased to partner with Titan and expand offerings for both our customer bases. Titan is a well-respected industry leader, and we look forward to growing together.”

Akryl will be rebranded as Titan Aviation Fuels, and will maintain offices in Dublin, Ireland and Geneva, Switzerland.