Pentastar Aviation breaks ground on new hangar

Pentastar Aviation, a partner in global private aviation services, broke ground on Hangar 1964, a new facility at the Oakland County International Airport.

Spanning tens of thousands of square feet and just a short distance from Pentastar’s existing terminal, the new build will feature a private aircraft hangar, as well as a passenger lounge, office complex, attached auxiliary areas and conference rooms.

Construction will be fully underway in the third quarter of 2023 and is expected to be complete by late 2024. Sidock Group is the engineering, construction and architectural partner on the project.

“The success of Pentastar Aviation builds on a lasting legacy of excellence and a commitment to delivering exceptional services, which originates from our company’s beginnings in 1964,” said Edsel B. Ford II, Pentastar Aviation owner. “Having been in the ownership seat for more than two decades, it is a point of pride for me to experience Pentastar’s remarkable growth and dedication to exceeding expectations at every touchpoint as we help people travel throughout the country and around the world.”

The new facility represents Pentastar’s dedication to offering an unparalleled travel experience to its customers through robust service offerings not offered anywhere else.

“This is a prime opportunity for us to embrace our future as we approach our 60th anniversary next year,” said Greg Schmidt, Pentastar Aviation president and CEO. “Every Pentastar team member has a role in ensuring we bring our award-winning service and safety record to the forefront of each aviation experience we pilot. The future is bright, and we’re looking forward to sharing this experience with our customers and partners.”