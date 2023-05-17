World Energy and World Fuel Services extend partnership

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer and low-carbon solutions provider World Energy has announced a 6-year, up to 27-million neat gallon agreement with the global energy management company World Fuel Services. The new contract has the potential to reduce over 200,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions from air travel, equivalent to the greenhouse gases from the electricity used in almost 40,000 homes.

“This long-term commitment from World Fuel Services shows confidence not only in the best-in-class carbon intensity of our fuels but in the strength of the sustainable aviation fuel industry as a whole,” said World Energy CEO Gene Gebolys. “Our continued partnership with World Fuel Services promises to deliver sustainable fuels at the scale necessary to meet customers’ ambitious emissions reduction targets and help them decarbonize their operations.”

World Energy controls its entire process from start to finish and is one of the only SAF producers that manufactures its product entirely in the United States. Its Paramount, California facility uses renewable feedstocks – including agricultural waste, fats, and oils – to produce neat SAF certified by Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) certified that reduces emissions by 84% compared to the same volume of traditional jet fuel.

“We have been collaborating with World Energy since 2016, and this new agreement demonstrates the strength of our joint commitment to decarbonization,” said Brad Hurwitz, senior vice president of supply and trading at World Fuel Services. “Our work together has enabled not only the significant expansion of World Energy’s Paramount refinery but also advances a greener future for the aviation industry by significantly increasing the immediate availability of SAF across World Fuel’s extensive network of FBO, business, and commercial aviation customers.”