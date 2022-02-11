Ross Aviation brings SAF to the Big Game

In partnership with World Fuel Services, Ross Aviation will offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to customers utilizing its services at Long Beach Airport (LGB) during Super Bowl weekend.

Ross Aviation’s FBO facility at Long Beach is only 30 minutes away from SoFi Stadium, where this year’s NFL Championship game on Sunday, February 13, 2022 will be played.

World Fuel is supplying about 15,000 gallons of blended SAF to the Long Beach location this week from its provider, World Energy.

The fuel is drop-in capable and will be stored on-site at the FBO’s fuel farm and fully qualifies customers for carbon mitigation.

SAF reduces carbon dioxide emissions over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil fuels. Stepping up to the future of net-zero aviation by purchasing SAF is one of several sustainability initiatives now underway across Ross Aviation’s coast-to-coast FBO network.

World Energy is the world’s first and North America’s only commercial-scale SAF production facility. The fuel available at Ross Aviation during Super Bowl weekend is a blend of 30% neat SAF and 70% conventional jet fuel.

Neat SAF is a 100% sustainable fuel made entirely of renewable resources and contains no fossil fuel. Neat SAF is not co-processed with fossil fuel in traditional oil refineries, and its carbon attributes comply with all state and U.S. federal regulations for advanced biofuels.

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 22 million gallons of blended SAF to business and commercial aviation customers.

“We’re taking reservations now for parking on our ramp during the Big Game,” said Greg McQueary, general manager of Ross Aviation in Long Beach. “And being able to offer SAF to customers’ aircraft while they’re with us only adds to the positive impact we’re bringing to the experience.”

In addition to aircraft parking so close to the game and SAF, Ross Aviation Long Beach also has nearby hotel rooms available for passengers and crews during the weekend.