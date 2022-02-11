Universal Aviation Singapore earns IS-BAH Stage 3 accreditation

Universal Aviation Singapore, based at Seletar Airport (WSSL), has earned Stage 3 accreditation under the International Standard for Business Aviation Handling (IS-BAH).

Universal Aviation, the ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, has more than 50 locations in 20 countries.

“We are proud to become the first location in Singapore to earn IS-BAH Stage 3 registration,” said Yvonne Chan, managing director, Universal Aviation Singapore. “Although our flight levels dropped significantly as a result of the pandemic and local restrictions, we continued to prioritize recurrent and refresher training. To earn IS-BAH Stage 3 in the midst of the pandemic demonstrates our commitment to the highest levels of safety and standards.”

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling is a set of global industry best practices for business aviation ground handlers, which features at its core a safety management system (SMS). The IS-BAH follows the structure of the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Program and incorporates the NATA Safety 1st Ground Audit Program. IS-BAH is the global industry standard for handlers and operators around the world to meet the coming SMS requirements from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Universal Aviation Singapore earned its IS-BAH Stage 1 registration in 2018 and Stage 2 in January 2020.

“We are eagerly anticipating the reopening of the APAC region and by staying sharp with our skills training, we will be ready to support our customers’ missions with no ramp up time,” said Chan.

