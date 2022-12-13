Sheltair opens its first Texas FBO at Denton Enterprise Airport

Sheltair Aviation has announced the acquisition of US Jet center at Denton Enterprise Airport (DTO).

The network’s latest FBO addition will set its first Texas-based FBO location and second west of the

Mississippi.

Sheltair’s newest location received approval from the Denton Airport Authority in November.

The family-owned company also announced that it would retain the US Jet Center employees

and management team, including the respected leadership of General Manager Jay Robinson, customer service manager Christy Williams, and line service manager Ruben Odumes.

“The entire DTO team and I are excited about our transition into the Sheltair family,” said Sheltair

DTO’s general manager, Jay Robinson.

“In addition to working extensively with Sheltair during the acquisition, I have flown into many Sheltair locations. My experiences leave no doubt that Sheltair’s acquisition of US Jet Center promises to elevate the personalized service our customers have come to expect, facilitate growth, and continue economic development at Denton Enterprise Airport and Denton County.”

The Sheltair acquisition of US Jet Center will add 280,000 square feet of aviation real estate in

the form of an executive FBO terminal, 12 corporate hangars, and 42 T-Hangars, bringing the

company’s aviation real estate portfolio to 4.5 million square feet.

“I am excited to welcome Sheltair Aviation as our new FBO partner at Denton Enterprise Airport,” said Scott Gray, DTO airport director.

“As a leading FBO in the country, we know our airport users will embrace their professional and high level of customer service. We look forward to working together to enhance the economic growth and expansion of aviation services at the airport.”

Sheltair has served the aviation community for nearly 60 years, connecting general aviation

traffic with high-demand business, tech, leisure, and economic development destinations. The

company expanded west in 2018 by adding its BJC location in Denver, Colorado.

“The acquisition of our newest location is a testament to Sheltair’s commitment to expanding

west and serving the general aviation market beyond the East Coast,” said Lisa Holland, CEO &

president of Sheltair. “We look forward to supporting the continued economic growth of the

Denton community and providing the nation’s leading general aviation services and amenities

that are set apart by our award-winning customer service programs.”