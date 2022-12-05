Sheltair opens new hangar at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Sheltair Aviation has announced the opening of its new 30,000 square foot hangar at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The multi-million-dollar investment will enhance Sheltair SAV’s FBO services while fulfilling the growing need for additional aircraft storage in the area.

“At Sheltair we are focused on investing in new facilities to better serve the general aviation industry across our network,” said Todd Anderson, chief operating officer of Sheltair. “This hangar expansion will allow us to accommodate Savannah’s growing business sector while actively participating in the long-term economic development of the airport and the community.”

Equipped with 28-foot-tall doors, Sheltair’s large cabin class-size hangar expansion has been designed to accommodate the latest generation of aircraft, such as the Gulfstream G650 and Global 7000. The US$5.5 million project broke ground just under a year ago and is now ready to support both based aircraft and transient operators in Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

“We greatly appreciate Sheltair’s decision to once again invest millions of more dollars in aviation development here at our airport,” said Greg Kelly, executive director of the Savannah Airport Commission. “We are fortunate to have a great partnership with them as they are one of the top FBOs in the Country. We look forward to continued success and growth with Sheltair in the years to come.”