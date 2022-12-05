Air bp expands its fuel data platform to 18 airports in Greece

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, is expanding the reach of its safe2go fuel data platform (previously known as Airfield Automation) by marketing to fuel operators at non-Air bp operated locations.

The safe2go fuel data platform consists of several digital solutions that provide efficiencies to the refueling process, both on the ground and at back office – one of these being the safe2go fueling app, a bp patented misfuel prevention technology to help significantly reduce the risk of into-plane misfueling.

Air bp’s proprietary safe2go fuel data platform has been deployed at 18 airports in Greece via Greek into-plane service and storage company, GISSCO. GISSCO was founded in 2004 and is a JV including bp Hellenic and Shell – Motor Oil Aviation. GISSCO represents the largest fuel ground handling company in Greece and refuels more than 60,000 flights to destinations worldwide per year.

Air bp will continue to progress its expansion with new customers around the globe.

Elida Cavic, vice president aviation, South Europe, Middle East & Africa at Air bp said, “We are pleased to be expanding the reach of our technology and are delighted to announce GISSCO as our new customer joining the growing number of locations who are able to benefit from the solution. The safe2go fuel data platform, and safe2go fuelling app – provides both an engineering barrier to actively help prevent misfuelling and enhanced efficiency and reliability in refuelling operations. Any fuel operator can use this technology as a cost-effective solution when digitising their fuelling operations and we would be delighted to work with them.”

Yannis Bitounis, general manager, GISSCO S.A. said, “Having reviewed the options available that enabled airline and fuel supplier integration, analytics for optimising operations and value proposition as well as actively preventing misfuelling, we chose Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform. We are delighted with its performance so far in terms of enhancing safety and reliability in refuelling operations. It met all our needs, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it.”

In October, Air bp surpassed its 630,000th overwing fueling through its sfe2go fueling app misfuel prevention technology. The safe2go fuel data platform was first rolled out in 2018 and has now been deployed at more than 592 locations in 44 countries around the world. Since launching, over 3.7 million fuellings in total have been processed using the technology.