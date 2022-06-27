Signature and PS to elevate airport experience at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest private aviation terminal operator has announced its joint collaboration with PS, the private luxury terminal service for commercial flights, to provide an elevated airport experience for discerning travelers, beginning with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport.

Through this shared initiative with Signature Aviation, PS will begin expanding its footprint by adding Atlanta to its portfolio in addition to Los Angeles. Through a long-term lease agreement, one of Signature’s two buildings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport will serve as PS’s second purpose-built private terminal.

PS ATL will provide customers with privacy, security and luxury. The PS experience includes beautifully designed spaces to recharge and unwind, chauffeured transportation to and from the aircraft door, private TSA and customs screening, amenities, and an extensive menu of cocktails and chef-prepared meals available for both departures and arrivals. PS ATL will offer a bespoke airport experience, all with the spirit of luxury hospitality.

“The collaboration between Signature Aviation and PS brings together two companies committed to providing exceptional customer experiences for travelers,” said Derek DeCross, SVP for Global Customer Engagement at Signature Aviation. “We are excited to bring this unique experience to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport and continue our mission to leverage our world-class infrastructure to reimagine and reinvent the travel experience.”

The new PS ATL facility will be co-located adjacent to Signature’s private aviation terminal, which opened in January 2020, to enable a seamless transition from private aircraft to commercial airlines.

“We look forward to serving our thousands of members at the nation’s busiest airport,” said Joshua Gausman, co-CEO of PS. “The city of Atlanta is one of the few places where a PS terminal will be a perfect fit, and we’re excited to work closely with Signature here and in other key cities around the world. Our members often fly private and choose Signature, so creating ways to make commercial flight connections faster and easier makes sense.”

“As we continue to navigate our positioning between aviation, hospitality, luxury and beyond, our priority remains our commitment to serving our clients with operational excellence,” said Amina Belouizdad, co-CEO of PS. “We have a lot of opportunity ahead to provide premium travelers from around the world with our unique PS experience and we are incredibly honored to collaborate with Signature as PS continues to expand into other markets. With this joint effort, we have no doubt that we will continue to transform the industry through our unique value proposition and commitment to exceptional service, especially during a time when people are more attune to privacy and safety while traveling.”