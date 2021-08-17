Sirio S.p.A. achieves renewal of IS-BAO Stage III registration

Sirio S.p.A, a premier aircraft management and maintenance company, announced it has successfully achieved renewal of the Stage III registration for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, which it now holds continuously since 2015.

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, is a recommended voluntary code of best practices designed to help flight operations all over the world achieve high levels of safety and professionalism in their operations. IS-BAO Stage III is achieved when the operator verifies that safety management activities are fully integrated into the operator’s business and that a positive safety culture is being sustained.

“The achievement of IS-BAO Stage III has considerably enhanced our Safety Management System, teamwork, and personal growth,” said Pier Carlo Busato, Sirio accountable manager.

Tom Engelhard, Sirio CEO said, “IS-BAO is the business aviation standard recognized around the world and we are very proud of this accomplishment, it is a testament to our team’s commitment to safety and their ability to work together to establish a strong safety culture. For the last 37 years, safety was at the core of everything we do, and the renewal of Stage 3 registration again demonstrates our uncompromising dedication to safety, operational excellence and professionalism to our clients and our colleagues.”