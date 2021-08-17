JSSI partners with Avfuel to help clients offset emissions

Jet Support Services is joining the industry push toward a more sustainable future by providing clients with direct access to sustainability tools, resources and a carbon offset program from Avfuel Corporation, a global supplier of aviation fuel and services.

JSSI, a leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry, will enable its clients to evaluate and reduce their net carbon emissions by providing a convenient online carbon dioxide (CO2) calculator to estimate emissions, facilitating a simple option to purchase carbon credits to offset emissions, and boosting the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through Avfuel.

“We are excited to partner with Avfuel to enable our clients to reduce carbon emissions,” said Neil Book, chairman and CEO of JSSI. “With approximately 10% of the world’s business aviation fleet enrolled on JSSI maintenance programs, we aspire to have a meaningful impact on our industry objective of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. As research and technology continues to advance, we intend to explore many other innovative paths toward decarbonization.”

“The Avfuel team admires JSSI’s dedication to helping clients cut carbon emissions,” said Craig Sincock, Avfuel’s president and CEO. “We are proud to collaborate to provide efficient tools that make a proven difference in sustainability. We congratulate JSSI for being a true champion for carbon neutrality and are excited to support its admirable goals for a brighter, cleaner future.”

In an effort to drive change toward a sustainable future, JSSI will provide online resources within its customer portal to facilitate the purchase of SAF through Avfuel. Derived from biomatter, Avfuel’s supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel drastically reduces emissions across its life cycle compared to petroleum-based jet fuel; in the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat form.

Furthermore, when reporting flight activity each month, JSSI’s maintenance program clients can now choose to offset the carbon emissions associated with their flight hours through Avfuel’s Carbon Offset Program. Each carbon credit purchased will offset one metric ton of CO2 emissions through direct investment in a selection of projects with a positive impact upon the environment.

All projects supported in the carbon offsetting program must meet the strict requirements of either the United Nations or the Gold Standard. Avfuel calculates carbon credits based on an industry-standardized formula, measured in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the ISO 14064 Standard, and utilizes CO2 emission coefficients as assigned by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.