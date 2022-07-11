Titan Aviation and Al Shirawi Enterprises to partner in UAE

Titan Aviation has signed a strategic agreement with Al Shirawi Entreprises in the UAE to facilitate the deployment of electric refueling and electric vehicles in the region.

Titan Aviation, French global manufacturer of aircraft refueling vehicles has joined forces with Al Shirawi Entreprises to deploy innovative zero emission solutions in the Middle East region and reduce the environmental impact of ground support operations.

Titan Aviation started development of electric refueling technologies over 4 years ago, with units already in operation with international oil companies and into-plane operators.

Al Shirawi Entreprises is a long-term key player in the support of refueling vehicles in the UAE.

The consortium of companies is now ready for deploying their forces to offer zero emissions turnkey aircraft solutions in the region from hybridization of existing refuelling units, electric chassis swap and refurbishment to delivery of brand-new hybrid or full electric refuelers (including dispensers). Supporting sustainable airport operations, zero emission refueling is now a proven reality.