Jetfly partners with Ravenair for UK flying

Jetfly, a leading fractional ownership and aircraft management company with a 50-strong Pilatus fleet, can now offer its UK members domestic flights aboard newly re-registered PC-12NG (G-OJFA), thanks to a new partnership with UK PC-12 business aviation operator Ravenair.

Two more Jetfly PC-12s are planned to join Ravenair’s UK Air Operator’s Certificate to realise increased demand for flights from destinations such as Oxford to Cornwall; Fairoaks Airport to Jersey and Goodwood Aerodrome to the Isle of Man.

From initial conversations last summer, Liverpool-based Ravenair, an experienced Pilatus PC-12 operator since 2015, oversaw the export of a Jetfly Luxembourg-registered aircraft to the UK.

The airworthiness, registration and AOC formalities included a 300-hour scheduled maintenance check undertaken at Jetfly’s Part 145 maintenance facility at Bournemouth Airport, overseen by Ravenair’s CAMO.

The project was completed at the end of May and since that time over 30 passenger flights have been flown and Jetfly has signed two new UK-based members.

“This convenient arrangement with Ravenair provides more flexibility for Jetfly members, who can now fly from the UK to the EU, intra UK and intra EU through the Luxembourg-headquartered Jetfly Group,” said Jonathan Clough, Jetfly UK sales director.

Jetfly has four fully trained UK pilots already supporting G-OJFA and is training more in line with G-registry rules as demand escalates.

“The UK coming out of the EU and EASA at the beginning of the year presented us with some interesting licensing challenges and restrictions flying UK domestic routes,” he said.

“Joining the British Business and General Aviation Association (BBGA) last summer helped us navigate relations with the UK CAA and we were able to successfully work through the UK AOC process with Ravenair. It’s important to engage with and be a part of the UK general aviation community.

“Interest in the PC-12 from the charter brokers, especially now it is on an AOC, has increased significantly,” added Wayne Barrett. They like the stylish interiors, the space and the terrific flexibility of airfields that the PC-12 offers,” said Clough.

The Pilatus PC-12 can access over 3,000 airports and small airfields in Europe, giving passengers a unique level of access for business and leisure trips. Jetfly members typically use the aircraft for golf, horse racing, yachting, skiing, shooting and classic car sports.

All Jetfly’s Pilatus PC-12 aircraft are enrolled in Pratt & Whitney Canada’s newly launched ‘Eagle Service’ (ESP) carbon offsetting programme, enabling its members to contribute to greater environmental sustainability through offsetting the carbon footprint of their PT6A and PT6 E-series powered aircraft.

P&WC announced the initiative, in partnership with South Pole, during EBACE last month. South Pole is a globally recognized provider of environmentally sustainable solutions. Its Carbon Offset Service supports initiatives globally that benefit the environment and local communities, including clean water access, renewable energy and forest conservation projects.