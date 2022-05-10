The ACA completes first Level 3 air charter broker qualification training course

The Air Charter Association held its first Level 3 broker qualification training course on 27 April 2022, with 30 delegates from the UK and Europe taking part in the third and final level of the qualification.

The Level 3 course focuses on advanced broker skills, with guidance for more complex charter requirements, commercial considerations, contracting, managing challenges, and developing client relationships.

Sessions included revision on topics covered earlier in the course as well as new content, finishing with the final assessment.

Glenn Hogben, CEO, The ACA said, “It was a pleasure to welcome our aviation professionals back to complete the final level of our broker qualification course, especially those who flew in from Europe to join us. All of the delegates are instrumental in continuing to keep standards high in our industry.

“Congratulations to everyone who successfully completed the final stage and received qualified broker status. We had a fantastic overall pass rate of 93%, of which 29% excelled by achieving a Distinction.”

Julie Black, deputy chair at The ACA and manager of executive aviation at Hunt & Palmer, who co-presented the course said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed delivering the broker qualification from its inception and feel extremely proud of what we have achieved.

“The skills and knowledge demonstrated by our trainees is tantamount to the success of the course, and I should like to congratulate everyone who has received the qualification.”

The ACA’s Broker Qualification takes brokers through a broad selection of topics to build on and improve their air charter knowledge, with three levels. The course teaches foundation knowledge at Level 1, progressing to understanding operational aspects and flight management at Level 2, to advanced broker skills at Level 3.