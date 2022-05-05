Elite Jets in Naples earns higher safety ratings

Elite Jets has earned higher safety ratings and certifications from two independent organizations, honors that certify the Naples-based charter company is operating with the highest aviation safety standards.

The two certifications, through ARGUS and International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, rank Elite Jets among the top 5% of charter aircraft services in the country.

“The term ‘safety’ refers to more than just maintaining an aircraft and training pilots. It requires that everyone on staff, from captains and first officers to mechanics and cleaning crews, adhere to best practices developed by the government and industry leaders,” said Stephen Myers, Elite Jets’ executive vice president. “The experience and convenience of flying privately is well-known among affluent travelers, but during the pandemic, our passengers recognized the importance of flying with a company that prioritizes aircraft and passenger safety.”

Elite Jets owns a fleet of four Embraer Phenom 300s, one Embraer Legacy 500 and a Bell 407 helicopter, and it also manages a Gulfstream G550 jet. The company’s pilots, maintenance technicians and terminal staff have completed more than 80,000 hours of cumulative, individualized training. Elite Jets employs directors of safety, quality assurance and pilot training, as well as an FAA-certified director of operations. The company operates from a private terminal at Naples Airport.