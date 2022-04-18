Universal Aviation expands its FBO network

Universal Aviation, the FBO ground services division of Universal Weather and Aviation, has announced the addition of five new Universal Aviation Certified Member locations in Larnaca, Cyprus (LCLK), Cairo, Egypt (HECA), Frankfurt, Germany (EDDF), Lima, Peru (SPJC), and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (TIST).

“International traffic is rapidly approaching pre-pandemic levels in much of the world, but supply chain issues and third-party staffing shortages still present formidable challenges for bizav operators,” said Adolfo Aragon, Sr. vice president, Universal Aviation.

“We’re excited to be able to reduce some of those risks, eliminate handoffs and elevate service standards through the addition of these five new Universal Aviation Certified. Our new members all have outstanding track records and unmatched local expertise. Their addition to our growing global network will be invaluable in helping provide our customers with a consistent level of service that meets the growing demand at these destinations.”

The new Universal Aviation Certified Members include Skylink Executive at Larnaca International Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, Nile Valley Aviation in Cairo at Cairo International Airport, German Aviation Service (GAS) in Frankfurt, Germany, located at Frankfurt International Airport, Servicio Universal de Aviacion S.A. in Lima, Peru, located at Jorge Chavez International Airport and Standard Aviation in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, is located at Cyril E. King Airport.

As Universal Aviation Certified Members, these locations have proven their commitment to service excellence by passing Universal’s rigorous due diligence process, ground handling quality, training, safety, consistency, and customer service standards.

Universal Aviation Certified Members benefit by having access to Universal Aviation’s industry-recognized training and safety programs, position as Universal’s number 1 ground handler for all missions managed by Universal Trip Support Services, operational and global traffic insights, and global sales and marketing support.

The addition of Cyprus, Egypt, and Germany expands the Universal Aviation network to more than 25 locations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. Peru and St. Thomas are Universal Aviation’s 24th and 25th locations in the Latin America and Caribbean region. Universal Aviation also has 15 locations in the Asia-Pacific.