President Biden voices support for sustainable aviation fuel

President Joe Biden has reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and recognized it as a pivotal component in the aviation industry reaching its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In remarks delivered at a biofuel processing plant in Menlo, Iowa, the President highlighted the extraordinary potential of biofuels like SAF to provide a lower-carbon, domestically produced energy source that will help decarbonize the aviation sector while creating high-paying jobs.

This announcement builds on the White House’s SAF Grand Challenge goal of 3 billion gallons of domestically produced SAF by the year 2030, as well as the Administration’s support of a Blenders Tax Credit to incentivize SAF production.

The President also praised the unity of industry and government stakeholders who have coalesced behind SAF, noting the partnership between manufacturers, carriers, airports, fuel producers, and government agencies.

“Business aviation has consistently signaled its commitment to achieving net zero emissions. President Biden’s remarks validate our efforts and confirm the collective voice of the industry is being heard at the highest levels. SAF is viable, drop-in, and critical to creating an indelible link between aviation and sustainability,” said NATA president and CEO Timothy Obitts.

“The National Air Transportation Association thanks the Administration for its dedication and calls on Congress to act swiftly on legislation that creates a dedicated SAF Blenders Tax Credit–the next step in providing much-needed and much-anticipated sustainable fuel to our industry.”