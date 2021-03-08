Vertis Aviation adds Africa-based Challenger 604 to portfolio

Switzerland-based Vertis Aviation, is expanding its footprint in Africa with the addition of a Bombardier Challenger 604 to the Vertis Charter Management Programme, VCMP.

This is the second aircraft to sign up to the VCMP in as many months and represents the first Challenger 604 that the Argus Certified Broker will exclusively market for charter.

Based in Accra, Ghana the Challenger 604 seats up to 11 passengers, and also welcomes small pets when in a travel carrier.

A number of resilient West African nations are seeing economic growth despite the pandemic as telecommunications, inward investment and reforms, and the growth of agricultural industries drive business development in the region. “We are seeing strengthening interest from the region, and as the limitations of commercial flights across Africa have been amplified by the global pandemic, we are extremely pleased to be able to market the Challenger 604. The model is already established and well-liked by the African business aviation market sector, it’s a real work-horse and we’re excited by the opportunities,” said James Foster, COO.

The aircraft is operated by Austria-headquartered Avcon Jet, which has extensive experience operating across the continent, and is supported by a European crew.

The Vertis team works from an international network of offices located in Zug, London, Dublin, Beverly Hills, Dubai, and Cape Town promoting a select portfolio of business aircraft including a Global 6000, Global 5000, Legacy 600, a Challenger 350 and now the Challenger 604 too.