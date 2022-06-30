Victor and Neste to reduce private jet charter emissions by up to 80%

Fly Victor, an on-demand private jet company, has partnered with Neste, a producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, to set a new sustainability benchmark in business aviation.

Victor members can now purchase Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for every private jet booking, globally, enabling them to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for their flight by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel.

Victor’s private and corporate members can reduce the carbon emissions of their air travel, meet the

climate targets they have set, and credibly report on their CO₂e emission reductions.

Corporates signed up for Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi) who are committed to reducing their scope 3 emissions, and specifically emissions from their jet charter flights, can currently do this only by

booking private jet charter flights with Victor.

This partnership, aligned with Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi), enables private jet charterers

to meaningfully contribute towards Net Zero 2050, by replacing fossil fuels with sustainable aviation

fuel for every booking.

As aviation sets its sights on increasing the share of SAF to 10% of all jet fuel use by 2030, the partnership model enables accelerated action towards this target. Given how fragmented the business aviation sector is, this “pay here, use there” solution is the first to offer SAF for every charter flight regardless of operator or departure airport. This is crucial as it enables SAF demand to increase.

Victor’s global base of influential members who have the ability and means to choose SAF and make their private travel with reduced climate impact, are offered a great opportunity to help increase the overall demand so that this sustainable solution can develop more rapidly.

Toby Edwards, Co-CEO at Fly Victor said, “I am relieved to be announcing our global

partnership with Neste today. The urgent and rapid scaling-up of SAF is essential if we are to achieve our Net Zero goals. It’s fundamental to all our stakeholders that we continue to be transparent about the emissions of our members’ private flights and, where possible, take ownership of the climate crisis. I’m thankful for the enterprise and dedication that has been put in by both the Neste and Victor team to ensure our members can now choose to replace fossil fuel with Neste MY SAF™ on every private jet and commercial jet charter booking. Our pioneering partnership could create a SAF blueprint for the fragmented business aviation sector and help accelerate its wider usage across the aviation industry.”

Jonathan Wood, vice president Europe, Renewable Aviation, at Neste said, “I’m excited that we are

in this pioneering partnership together with Victor, a leader in Charter Aviation. This partnership

enables Victor members to purchase Neste MY SAF for any flight globally. It is an industry-leading

blueprint that we hope other companies will follow as the aviation sector strives for Net Zero carbon

emissions by 2050. SAF is essential to reaching this goal, immediately reducing life-cycle greenhouse

gas (GHG) emissions. Neste is committed to support aviation’s emission reduction goals and believes

that requires a joint effort where everyone’s choice matters.”