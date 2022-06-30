World Fuel Services expands customer access to SAF

World Fuel Services has announced they are now an authorized branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LFPB/LBG) in France is the first location where the company delivered Neste’s SAF as the authorized branded distributor.

“As a European airport leader for business aviation, Paris-Le Bourget airport has always been a pioneer

in the aviation world; through this enthusiastic initiative led by World Fuel with Neste, we stay at the

forefront of innovation and decarbonization,” said Sébastien Couturier, managing director, Paris-Le

Bourget Airport within Groupe ADP.

“This new service will allow us to complete the biofuel offer available on our platform, putting us in a unique position in Europe. This is an excellent signal, which attests to the transition underway in business aviation.”

Becoming an authorized branded distributor builds on World Fuel’s ongoing commitment to developing

innovative sustainability solutions for the aviation industry.

“World Fuel is committed to the industry’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50%. Working together

with Neste to expand the global supply chain of SAF furthers that commitment,” said Duncan Storey,

vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel Services. “We will continue to invest in creating

innovative solutions and expanding renewable and lower-emission fuels and energy offerings.”

Neste’s MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is fully certified for use and produced from 100% renewable and sustainable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. In its neat form and over its life cycle, Neste’s SAF can reduce GHG emissions up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel use.

“SAF is a key element in achieving the aviation industry’s emission reduction goals. Neste is leading the

transformation to SAF and increasing its global SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons per annum in

2023,” said Jonathan Wood, vice president Europe, renewable aviation, Neste. “Partnering with World

Fuel at Paris-Le Bourget Airport underlines our commitment to business aviation and supports the

French government’s ambitions for a more sustainable aviation industry.”

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 27 million gallons of SAF to business and commercial

aviation customers worldwide. Becoming an authorized branded distributor of Neste’s SAF furthers the

broader adoption of cleaner fuels that will help advance the industry on its path to net zero.