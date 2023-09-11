The true value of general and business aviation airports

Luxaviation UK’s CEO George Galanopoulos sits down with David Winstanley CEO of London Biggin Hill Airport and James Dilon-Godfrey head of business development of London Oxford Airport to delve into general and business aviation airports, including the value they bring to the local community and wider UK economy.

They also assess what kind of opportunities and challenges are on the horizon in the future of regional airports, while also giving a behind the scenes look into what it’s like to manage an airport.