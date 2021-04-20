Online charter marketplace Opesjet enters beta testing

An online charter marketplace promising a revolution in the private jet industry is to launch its beta testing phase in the coming weeks on an invitation-only basis, before its planned launch later in the year.

OpesJet has been founded by Richard Hekker and Pascal Barreau, who each have more than 20 years of experience in the European business aviation sector, with the aim of providing clients and operators full transparency on costs and more choice to clients.

The online marketplace has taken 18 months to develop. Beta testing of the app with selected users and operators is expected to run until September this year, after which the app will officially launch and be offered to more clients and operators.

Unlike existing marketplaces operators will not be charged for listing an aircraft and users of the app will not have to pay a subscription fee for access. Instead, successful transactions will be subject to a 4.9% service and administration fee. OpesJet is targeting high net worth individuals as users.

Richard Hekker, CEO of OpesJet said, “True transparency is needed in this industry and price gouging has to stop if it our industry is to move forward post-pandemic.

“OpesJet creates a direct dialogue between the operator and the client, empowering the user with the ability to determine the aspects of the flight most important to them. We’re putting control in the hands of the customer.”

The app contains all of the functionality needed to access and book private aircraft quickly and easily with a transparent bidding process for flights. With the app clients will be able to set their destination and budget and entice operators to offer upgraded aircraft and better services as they bid against their peers. The client will then be able to settle payments quickly and safely through an Escrow-type-account which greatly improves trust by adding an additional layer of security.

“The common sales conversion rate for operators is currently around 1%, meaning only 1 out of 100 requests turns into a booking. OpesJet is using innovative new ways to help significantly improve this rate. Stay tuned as we continue to roll out new features!” said Hekker.

OpesJet is aiming to account for 2% of all private jet charter activity in the global market within the next five years.