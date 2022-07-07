Revv Aviation named FBO operator at Huron Regional Airport

Huron Regional Airport, in Huron, South Dakota, is the latest fixed-base operation to be a part of the Revv Aviation family.

“We are excited to have Revv Aviation in Huron,” said Ted Haeder, CEO and president of the Greater Huron Development Corporation. “It’s a family-owned company that understands small town values, culture and business. Our conversations with Peter Limberger and Guy Lieser have been centered on the potential developments that they envision at the airport and in Huron.”

Huron is the seventh FBO and the ninth operating location for the Revv family. Others include: Aurora and Schaumburg, Ill.; Janesville, Wis.; Muscatine, Davenport and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Revv also operates flight schools in Sioux City, Iowa, and at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Neb.

Guy Lieser, CEO and president of Revv Aviation, sees great value at the Huron airfield. “It’s got a 7,200-foot by 100-foot-wide runway with a 5,000-foot crosswind runway. Huron can handle any size aircraft,” he said.

“We want to bring all of Revv’s services to Huron: maintenance, avionics, flight school and charter. Our PT-6 engine maintenance team is already expanding to Huron, which houses more than 30 crop dusters that require this type of service. There is also a good market for charter services in Huron, especially during the six-month pheasant hunting season.”

Lieser said all employees will be retained by Revv and additional staff will be added as needed, including mechanics, flight instructors and pilots. “We are here for the long term and want to create living wage jobs and encourage young people to consider the many aviation careers,” he said.

“As the new tenant of the FBO, we are encouraged by the warm welcome from the city, the aviation community and the employees in Huron,” said Peter Limberger, CEO and chairman of CL Enterprises, Revv’s parent company. “We are looking forward to many years of cooperation and being able to contribute to the economic development of the airport, the city and the region.”

“What Revv is doing in the Midwest is unique in that the company wants to revitalize small town airports and encourage people to visit and utilize their local air transportation centers,” said Larry Cooper, Huron Regional Airport manager. “Revv and CL Enterprises understand the economic vitality that local airports provide communities, and they plan to build upon that.”